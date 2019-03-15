|
Robert L. Miller
Pleasant Valley, New York - Robert L. Miller, 95, a long-time resident of Pleasant Valley, NY, was welcomed onto eternal life on March 11, 2019.
Bob was pre-deceased by his wife, Elizabeth R. Miller, a son, Robert W. Miller, and a sister, Lee Elmendorf. He is survived by his son, Glenn R. Miller, Grandchildren Jamie (James) Dunn, Robert J., Kevin, Kyle, Kari, Jessey, Dusty, and Ally Miller. Great Grandsons, Luke R. And Craig Miller and Great Granddaughters Kylee A., and Aspynn Miller, sister-in-law, Sharon (John) Phillips, and several nieces and nephews, and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Lynn (Bob) Miller.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.He was a long time employee of McAllister working as a deck hand, and working his way up to Captain in the Great Lakes area.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Peter's Cemetery on Salt Point Turnpike, NY. Arrangements will be handled by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 15, 2019