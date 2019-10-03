|
Robert M. Bartolomeo
Pine Plains, NY - Robert M. "Bobby" Bartolomeo Sr., 77, of Pine Plains passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 16, 2019.
Bobby was the co-owner/operator of West End Automotive in Pine Plains; he retired in 2004. He spent more than 40 years working in the family business, where he did auto repairs and pumped gas for their many customers, always with good humor and a smile for everyone who drove in.
Bobby was a loving son of Italian immigrants Rosina (Flamino) and Frank Bartolomeo. He was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 5, 1941, and grew up in Pine Plains.
Bobby was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
He was well-known as a competition skeet shooter and was a member of the Sheffield Rod and Gun Club for more than 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Millerton Gun Club as well as a life member of the NRA.
Among his many interests were drag racing and following the NHRA drag racing circuit. His children were greatly influenced by Bobby's interests and have followed in his footsteps in his passions of automotive repairs, racing, hunting, fishing and enjoying outdoor sports.
He will be greatly missed by his sons, Bruce Bartolomeo and his companion, Bambi, of Ancramdale and Robert M. Bartolomeo Jr. of Modena, N.Y.; his daughter, Lizetta Bartolomeo of Hyde Park, N.Y.; his companion of 34 years, Eileen Ciaburri, who survives at home; his brothers, Joseph and his companion, Marie, Richard and his wife, Marion, William and his wife, Dawn, all of Pine Plains, and Charles and his wife, Laurel, of Sullivan, Maine; his sister, Celia Bartolomeo, a sister-in-law, Suzan Bartolomeo both of Pine Plains; his grandson, Robert Bartolomeo III of Modena; his granddaughter, Melissa, of Ancram; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Gino "Peter" Bartolomeo and Francis Bartolomeo.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at the Pine Plains Lions Club on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. All his many friends and family are invited to attend and share their memories of Bobby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019