Robert M. De Fries
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. De Fries

Frederick - Robert M. De Fries, 90, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Hyde Park, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms as the result of complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. He was born in Albany, NY, on March 18, 1930, to Henry and Grace (O'Connell) De Fries.

Robert was a graduate of Albany High School, Class of 1948, and proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant with the Army's 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions (1951-1954). Upon his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from the Hudson Valley Technical Institute with a degree in Electrical Engineering-Semiconductor Technology in 1956, before starting his research career with IBM Laboratories in Poughkeepsie, NY, that same year. Throughout his 34 years with IBM, he held various positions there until his retirement in 1990 when he and his wife relocated to Frederick, MD.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Esther Maier De Fries, whom he married on May 5, 1956 and their loving family consisting of their son, Mark A. De Fries; a grandson, Blake W.W. De Fries; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara and Grace of Albany; and his brothers, John, William, Richard and Henry De Fries.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation observed. Private graveside services will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved