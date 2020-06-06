Robert M. De Fries
Frederick - Robert M. De Fries, 90, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Hyde Park, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms as the result of complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. He was born in Albany, NY, on March 18, 1930, to Henry and Grace (O'Connell) De Fries.
Robert was a graduate of Albany High School, Class of 1948, and proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant with the Army's 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions (1951-1954). Upon his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from the Hudson Valley Technical Institute with a degree in Electrical Engineering-Semiconductor Technology in 1956, before starting his research career with IBM Laboratories in Poughkeepsie, NY, that same year. Throughout his 34 years with IBM, he held various positions there until his retirement in 1990 when he and his wife relocated to Frederick, MD.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Esther Maier De Fries, whom he married on May 5, 1956 and their loving family consisting of their son, Mark A. De Fries; a grandson, Blake W.W. De Fries; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara and Grace of Albany; and his brothers, John, William, Richard and Henry De Fries.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation observed. Private graveside services will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.