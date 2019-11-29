|
|
Robert McCaffrey
Cold Spring - Robert "Bob" McCaffrey, 70, graduated into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Son of Lorretta Cloak and Edward McCaffrey, Bob was born on May 2,1949 at Peekskill Hospital. Bob was a graduate of Croton High School and further went on to become a Con-Edison Lineman where he retired in December of 2007.
Bob is survived by the love of his life Debby, whom he married on June 6,1982. They went on to build a beautiful life together. Their love was evident in anything that they did.
Bob was a diehard Yankees fan and equally loved the New York Giants and New York Jets. He was a selfless man who loved his family more than life itself. He enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially his granddaughter Sadie who referred to him as her "Pa". She was the apple of his eye. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his dog, Romper.
Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debby McCaffrey; their daughter, Breana-Marie and her husband Cory Rivera, along with their daughter Sadie; his daughter Heather and her husband Eric Fanelli along with their two daughters Victoria and Samantha; his Brothers, Edward McCaffrey and his wife Linda, Michael McCaffrey and his wife Peggy, and Patrick McCaffrey; and his sisters-in-law, Carla Doucette and her husband Gerry, Darlene Poulin and her husband Yvon, Michele Marina and her husband Richard. Bob is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his mother-in-law Rose Pierce and his father-in-law Carl Pierce; his sister-in-law Kathy McCaffrey; his great-nephew Baby Todd Lanthier; and his beloved Dog Co-Co.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John 3:16 Christian Center, 3112 Route 82, Verbank, NY 12585. Please visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019