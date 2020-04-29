|
|
Robert McMenamin
Hopewell Junction - Robert Wilson McMenamin of Hopewell Junction entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Putnam Hospital, having succumbed to the Coronavirus. The son of Harold B. and Dorothy T. (Wilson) McMenamin, Robert (Bob) was born in Mount Vernon on February 15, 1951, named for his cousin Robert J. Mattheus, an ensign with the USNR who gave his life during a test flight. Bob graduated from Tuckahoe High School in 1969. He attended both Pace and Mercy Colleges. He worked at the Wartburg Home in Mount Vernon until he entered and graduated from the Zone 3 Police Academy (Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess Counties) 72nd Session in 1986. Bob was honored to have served the public as a Mount Vernon Police Officer, transferring later to the Village of Scarsdale. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. On September 12, 1981, Bob married Marilyn E. Handschuh at Messiah Lutheran Church in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Mrs. McMenamin survives at home. Bob was a proud father to Lauren D. McMenamin of Beacon, Timothy R. McMenamin of Hopewell Junction and Kristen S. McMenamin at home. He is also survived by a brother, Harold T. McMenamin of Palm Harbor, Florida, a nephew, Marc P. McMenamin (Nicole) of Stamford, Connecticut, a niece, Dawn A. McMenamin (William Mazzoli) of Catskill, New York, as well as several great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and in-laws. Bob loved animals and had many pets during his lifetime. He also had a great affinity for the beach and spent time each year in Lavallette, New Jersey, where he often fished for bluefish with his father and his cousin Rusty Koehnlein. He enjoyed do-it-yourself projects, classic cars, rock music (Elvis was a favorite) and attending concerts. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor (and was sometimes a bit irreverent). The family wishes to thank Putnam Hospital Center for the care given to Bob during his last days. Due to the current restrictions, the graveside funeral will be private and limited to close family members. Arrangements are by McHoul Funeral Home of Hopewell Junction. Burial will be in Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley. Contributions in Bob's memory to any organizations benefiting the police or animals would be gratefully appreciated. Please visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020