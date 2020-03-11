Services
Robert Michael Bowe Obituary
Robert Michael Bowe

Robert Michael Bowe 73 of Pocantico Hills New York passed away March 7, 2020. Born August 14, 1946 Mike was a graduate of Red Hook high school, we are he excelled in baseball and basketball and was varsity captain in class president. Mike had a lifelong career and financing and was also a member of the recovery community where he was loved by many people dedicating his life to helping alcoholics to recover since 1976. Mike is survived by his wife June Bowe of 39 years, six daughters Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Gillian, Kristen Bowe, and Amanda Madagas and Emily Blank. Sister, Debbie Bowe, brother Tony Bowe and many nieces and nephews. Mike is predeceased by his father John Bowe, mother Eileen Bowe, brother Jack Bowe and sister Gail Bowe. Any donations can be made to a recovery .

Dwyer and Michael's Funeral Home, Tarrytown, NY 914-631-0621
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
