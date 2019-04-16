Robert Morris



Newburgh - Robert E. Morris, 90, a resident of Newburgh and previously of LaGrangeville, died on April 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital surrounded by loved ones.



Born on January 28, 1929 in Poughquag, Robert was the son of Ernest and Emma (Rifenburg) Morris. On November 19, 1950 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Poughkeepsie,



Bob married Elizabeth Kahler who predeceased him on December 25, 2006.



Bob worked as an Equipment Engineer for IBM in East Fishkill until his retirement in 1991. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.



He is survived by his loving fiancée, Jeanne Patterson; his children, Donna Baker and her husband James of Ellenville and Patti Anderson and her husband Michael of Wappingers Falls; and his grandchildren, Kelly Anderson of Hartford, CT and Gregory Anderson of Boston, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Phillip Morris, Carl Morris, Beatrice Rogers and Leon Morris.



Bob had many passions in his life. He loved to fish especially with his grandchildren and on his cross-country trip to Alaska with his loving wife, Betty. He took numerous photos while traveling, receiving awards for many of them. With his wife and children, he took two cross-country trips to visit his family in San Diego, visiting all the National Parks on the way. He was a great story teller of his time in the Navy. Genealogy was another one of his passions finding past relatives dating back to the 1600's. And of course his great passion was his grandchildren, spending time with Kelly and Greg as often as he could.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the funeral home followed by burial at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019