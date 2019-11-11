|
Robert P. Vaughan, Sr.
Hyde Park - Robert P. Vaughan Sr., 95, a resident of Hyde Park, passed away at home, on Saturday November 2, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born on July 3, 1924, in Amenia, he was the son of the late John and Agnes Craft Vaughan.
Robert served in the United States Army during World War II from 1946 to 1950, and then the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1953.
On March 2, 1953, Robert married the former Carol Sayler. His wife of sixty years passed away on January 17, 2011.
A Heavy Equipment Operator for many years, Robert loved his job.
Robert lived with his oldest daughter, Carolynn LeBeouf, and son-in-law, Robert, for the past seven years.
In addition to Carolynn, he is also survived by his daughters: Linda Secor and husband, Dave, Lorraine Pells and husband, Kipp, Shirley and companion, Jerome, Melanie Vaughan and companion, Donnie; and sons: Tom, Bobby, John, and Keith and companion Jessica
He is also survived by 39 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Bennett, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two daughters, Katherine Sutter and Mary Jane Depew; two sons, Charles and Robert Jr.; and two brothers, T-Ball and Chick.
The family would like to thank hospice for helping take care of our father in his home. (that's where he wanted to be). They would also like to thank Dave Secor for taking Dad to church every Sunday for thirty years. That was his pleasure every week.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be from 12 noon to 2 PM, on Saturday November 16th, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9 Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019