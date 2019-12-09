|
Robert Patrick Collins
Walnut Creek, CA - Robert Patrick Collins, raised in Beacon, New York, passed away on the evening of November 4, 2019 in Walnut Creek, California, where he also resided.
Robert was born on February 28,1947 in Beacon. He graduated from St. John's Elementary and Beacon High Schools and received an AA degree from Dutchess Community College in January 1971.
Prior to graduating from D.C.C. he had enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves, a six-year stint. He served two years active duty during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Lester Destroyer Escort. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in December of 1972.
Bob went West, utilized the GI bill and graduated from Sonoma State University with a BA in Business Management/ Accounting. He started working full time for IBM. He ascended to more advanced positions and received numerous awards and certifications over the next few years. He became one of the few International Forensic Auditors/Accountants for the IBM corporation. He also consulted independently. Bob lived and worked in a myriad of countries in over five different continents during a twenty-year period.
Bob returned to Beacon often over the years. He had many old friends and close relatives which included his mother and father: Ralph A. Collins, a lifelong resident, until his passing at 97 years and Mary E. Romanelli Collins who continues to survive Bob at the age of 100 years.
Bob's only brother, Gary J. Collins and his wife Cathy M. Collins, survive Bob in Northern California where they were with him during his final transition.
There has been an overwhelming expression of love and gratitude from around the globe from all the people Bob's life touched with compassion and generosity. He was larger than life and now he is One with it.
A memorial mass in Bob's honor will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John's the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow St, Beacon NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019