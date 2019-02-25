|
|
Robert Paul Cooper
Millerton - Robert Paul Cooper, 83, a two year resident of Sharon, CT and forty nine year resident of Millerton, NY died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Canaan, CT surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cooper was the founder of Associated Lightning Rod Company, Inc., a company which specializes in lightning protection on residential and commercial structures and is based in Millerton, NY a family business with over 60 years and three generation of experience that continues today. He retired in 2002.
Born October 27, 1935 in Sharon, CT he was the son on the late Paul J. and Mary (Mycek) Cooper. Following graduation he received an associates degree from Dutchess Community College in accounting. On July 11, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY he married Mary Darnell. Mrs. Cooper survives at home. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed wintering at his home in Florida. He loved flying and was an accomplished accordion player and was a past president and life member of the Millerton Lions Club. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to his wife Mary, Bob is survived by four children; Robert Cooper and his wife Tammy of Millerton, Catherine Gray and her husband Rodney of Melbourne, FL, James Cooper and his wife Kimberly of Ancram, NY and Elizabeth Cooper of Sharon, CT; his brother, John Cooper and his wife Sharon of Stanfordville, NY; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, Route 22 and Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY 12501. Rev. R. Kent Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia, NY. Memorial contribution may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY 12501 or Millerton Lions Club, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 25, 2019