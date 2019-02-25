Services
Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home
37 Park Avenue
Millerton, NY 12546
(518) 789-4888
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home
37 Park Avenue
Millerton, NY 12546
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home
37 Park Avenue
Millerton, NY 12546
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Route 22 and Lavelle Rd.
Amenia, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paul Cooper


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Paul Cooper Obituary
Robert Paul Cooper

Millerton - Robert Paul Cooper, 83, a two year resident of Sharon, CT and forty nine year resident of Millerton, NY died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Canaan, CT surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cooper was the founder of Associated Lightning Rod Company, Inc., a company which specializes in lightning protection on residential and commercial structures and is based in Millerton, NY a family business with over 60 years and three generation of experience that continues today. He retired in 2002.

Born October 27, 1935 in Sharon, CT he was the son on the late Paul J. and Mary (Mycek) Cooper. Following graduation he received an associates degree from Dutchess Community College in accounting. On July 11, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY he married Mary Darnell. Mrs. Cooper survives at home. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed wintering at his home in Florida. He loved flying and was an accomplished accordion player and was a past president and life member of the Millerton Lions Club. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to his wife Mary, Bob is survived by four children; Robert Cooper and his wife Tammy of Millerton, Catherine Gray and her husband Rodney of Melbourne, FL, James Cooper and his wife Kimberly of Ancram, NY and Elizabeth Cooper of Sharon, CT; his brother, John Cooper and his wife Sharon of Stanfordville, NY; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, Route 22 and Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY 12501. Rev. R. Kent Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia, NY. Memorial contribution may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY 12501 or Millerton Lions Club, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now