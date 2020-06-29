Robert Peters
1933 - 2020
Robert Peters

East Fishkill - Robert C. Peters, 86, an area resident for 23 years and formerly of Greenburgh and Yonkers, died on June 25, 2020 at his home.

Born in Yonkers on November 5, 1933, he was the son of Christopher and Victoria (Gronski) Peters. Bob proudly served our country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He had been employed as a truck driver with White Swan Uniform Company in Yonkers. He had also owned and operated Bob's Horse Hauling. Bob was a member of NRHA and AQHA. An avid golfer, he had also coached little league for many years.

On November 25, 1957 in Yonkers, Bob married Constance "Connie" Fedo who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Christopher Peters of Hopewell Junction, John and Andrea Peters of Fishkill, Sharon and Tommy Whalen of Hopewell Junction, and Nick and Patti Peters of Fishkill; his grandchildren, Krista, John Jr., Matthew, Jaclyn, Melissa, Frankie and Alexandra; and his great-grandson, A.J. He was predeceased by his son, Robert C. Peters, in 2009. Bob was very involved with his family. He was so loving and was so dearly loved.

Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction.

Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 29, 2020
I want to smile because of him. We have had so many family memories that I will forever keep in my heart. Ride that stallion Uncle Bob. We love you.
Donna Mosbey
Family
