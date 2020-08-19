1/
Robert Pulichene
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Pulichene

Wappingers Falls - Robert Pulichene, 71, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Poughkeepsie May 29, 1949, the son of Joseph Pulichene and Josephine Casulli.

Bob graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in 1967, received his Masters degree from Golden Gate University, and his Bachelors degree from St. Leo's College. On October 21, 1972, he was married to Virginia (Ginny) Tirante at St. Peters Church, Hyde Park.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1968 to 1991. He then was employed at M & T Bank as head of logistics. He was a life member of S.W. Johnson Eng. Co. #2, Wappingers Falls, and was an avid Mets fan.

Surviving are his wife Virginia (Ginny) Pulichene, at home, Children, Helena Pulichene and fiance Eric DeChent of Wappingers Falls, Joseph Pulichene and his wife Katrina, of High Falls, and Alicia Smith and her husband Brian, of Chittenango, Beloved PaPa to Alexandria & Eleanor Smith, Josephine & Betty Pulichene, a brother, Nick Pulichene and his wife Cathy of New Paltz, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and an aunt Janet Pulichene.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Friday from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St.,Wappingers Falls. Burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Donations may be made to the D.A.V., Castle Point V.A. Hospital, or the ASPCA.








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Marys Church
