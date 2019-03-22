Robert R. Burr



Poughkeepsie - Robert R. "Bob" Burr, 81 of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was born in Poughkeepsie September 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Christopher Hill Burr and Emma Mcglauflin Burr.



Bob attended school in Poughkeepsie. On March 20, 1976 he married Rosemary Sicolo Primiano.



He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Kubino, and brother Christopher "Sonny" Burr.



He was employed by Schatz Federal Bering, IBM and Dorsey Gage. Bob had a twinkle in his eye, a funny story to tell and had a great sense of humor. He loved his family and was always willing to help someone in need. He loved to work in the yard, tending his flowers and tomatoes…and to try to catch that elusive woodchuck! He was an excellent cook, always trying to doctor recipes to make them his own.



He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, with whom he just celebrated their forty-third anniversary, his sister, Carol Silvernale, sons Nicholas Primiano (Linda), Dennis Primiano (Marian), Alec Primiano, and daughter, Donna Masten (Stephen), fourteen grandchildren: Austin, Kyla, Nicole, Michelle, Dennis, Elizabeth, Rachel, Anthony, Trevor, Sean, Ariel, Aidan, Alyssa and Emily; and eight great-grandchildren: Mason, Ruby, Joni, Elliot Christine, Elise, Raegan, Alex, and Hailly.



Friends and family may visit at Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY, Saturday, March 23, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019