Robert R. Ulland
East Fishkill - Robert R. Ulland, 64, an area resident since 1963 and formerly of the Bronx, died on October 17, 2019 at his home.
Born in the Bronx on December 26, 1954, he was the son of Robert J. Ulland of Hopewell Junction and the late Elsie (Wassmuth) Ulland. An avid musician, Robert was an exceptional bass player. He loved his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
On March 8, 1980 at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, Robert married Mary (Donnelly) Ulland who survives at home. In addition to his wife and father, he is also survived by his daughter Jennifer Ulland of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Ava Tompkins and Leo DiPinto; his devoted dog Ella; his siblings Barbara Brannen, Paul Ulland, Louise and Patrick Clark, and Elizabeth Ulland; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Bryce Ulland, on December 28, 2002.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be on Monday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment in Hopewell Cemetery.
Due to Robert's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society https://bronxzoo.com/donate. Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019