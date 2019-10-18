Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ulland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Ulland


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Ulland Obituary
Robert R. Ulland

East Fishkill - Robert R. Ulland, 64, an area resident since 1963 and formerly of the Bronx, died on October 17, 2019 at his home.

Born in the Bronx on December 26, 1954, he was the son of Robert J. Ulland of Hopewell Junction and the late Elsie (Wassmuth) Ulland. An avid musician, Robert was an exceptional bass player. He loved his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

On March 8, 1980 at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, Robert married Mary (Donnelly) Ulland who survives at home. In addition to his wife and father, he is also survived by his daughter Jennifer Ulland of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Ava Tompkins and Leo DiPinto; his devoted dog Ella; his siblings Barbara Brannen, Paul Ulland, Louise and Patrick Clark, and Elizabeth Ulland; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Bryce Ulland, on December 28, 2002.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be on Monday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment in Hopewell Cemetery.

Due to Robert's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society https://bronxzoo.com/donate. Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now