Robert Regensburg
1953 - 2020
Robert Regensburg

Astoria - Robert A. Regensburg, a resident of New York City and formerly of Wappingers Falls and Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was 66.

Son of the late Albert H. Regensburg, Jr. and Stephanie S. (Zarycranski) Regensburg, he was born in Hammanton, NJ on November 29, 1953. Robert graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1971 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He worked as a residential architect for several architectural firms throughout New York City.

Robert was a history buff who took a special interest in World War II studies. He collected many books and visited several battlefields in Eastern Europe.

Survivors include his son, Ryan Regensburg of North Myrtle Beach, SC; his daughter, Leezum Regensburg of Queens; his sisters, Joan Regensburg, Frances Imperato & her husband Mike, and Lisa Sanfilippo & her husband Mark; his former wife and friend, Ugyen Tshomo; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.

He was predeceased by his parents as well as his grandson, Jeffrey Regensburg.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. A private graveside service will be held at Egg Harbor City Cemetery (New Jersey).

In lieu of flowers, it was Robert's wish that everyone does a good deed for someone else.

For online tributes, you can visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
