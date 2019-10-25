|
|
Robert Renaud
Poughkeepsie - Robert W. Renaud, 84, died on October 25, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on July 22, 1935 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of Warren and Margaret (Schmidt) Renaud. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from IBM in 1993 after 30 years of employment. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club and a very active member and leader of Mended Hearts. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, hiking, traveling and enjoyed designing stained glass.
On April 7, 1956 in Detroit, Bob married Gloria Gordon who predeceased him on January 8, 2008. He is survived by his children, Christine Lehan of Poughkeepsie, Robert Renaud Jr. & wife Lori of Palm Coast, FL, and William Renaud & wife Carolyn of Tewksbury, MA; his sister, Sharon Breisch; and his grandchildren, Stephanie Martinez & husband Michael, Kayla Renaud, Jared Renaud, Colin Renaud, Gregory Renaud, Michael Lehan, and Shane Lehan.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment at Union Cemetery in Hyde Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mended Hearts Attn: Joe Quagliano 42 Bryant St. Poughquag, NY 12570. Please visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019