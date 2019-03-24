|
|
Robert (Bob) Rice
- - Robert (Bob) Gary Rice, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his two daughters and former wife during his last days holding his hand when he joined Jesus.
Bob was born on September 28, 1938 in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Edward Joseph Gary and Mabel Virginia (Mitter) Rice. He was the youngest of three children (brother, Edward and sister, Dolores) all deceased. He leaves behind 2 daughters: Pamela (Rice) Smith (Kevin) of Erie, CO and Arlene (Rice) Burgess of Evergreen, CO; friend and former wife Lois (Swensen) Rice originally of Poughquag, NY (Erie, CO); and 4 grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Todd Smith, Vaughn Smith, Colton Burgess, and Beaux Annique Burgess.
Bob attended Highland Park High School in MI, Class of '56, was a letterman in football for all four years, and captained the team. After serving in the Army National Guard in Detroit, he moved to Poughquag, NY where they raised their children in the countryside. He was blessed with wonderful family and friends for more than 40 years in Poughquag. In 2015, he moved to Colorado to be close to his daughters and grandchildren.
A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Randy Rheaume, will be held on March 30th at 10:30 am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13-14 Mile).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor Center for Narcolepsy Neurosciences, or Hospice, in Bob's memory. To read Bob's full story, please visit https://www.desmondfuneralhome.com/obituary.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 24, 2019