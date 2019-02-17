|
|
Robert (Bob) Rydell
Hyde Park - Robert (Bob) Rydell, 77, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, New York. Bob was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley region. Born on Monday, June 9, 1941, he was the son of the late Daniel and Frances Rinaldi Rydell.
He proudly served in the Navy aboard the Destroyer, U.S.S Purdy from 1959 to 1961.
Bob attended Marist College, studying Accounting, and retired in1994 from IBM Corp., Poughkeepsie, NY where he worked as a programmer for 27 years. He later ran an H&R Block Accounting office and enjoyed preparing taxes for friends and family for many years after. Bob coached Hyde Park Little and Senior League baseball teams for many years. Bob enjoyed golfing, skiing, camping and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He married Carole A. Crocco Rydell on June 24th, 1965. Mrs. Rydell survives at home. Along with his dedicated wife, Carole, he is survived by a daughter, four sons and their spouses. Amy Rydell, Somerville, MA, Rob and Judy Rydell, Middletown, CT, Edward Rydell, Hyde Park, Chris Rydell of Guilford, CT, Dr. Timothy and Denise Rydell of Bethel, NY, Brothers and sisters that survive: Philip Sutton, Glenn Allen, VA and Sandy Sutton, Cocoa , Florida. Grandchildren: Anthony, Ryan, Michael, Jonathan, Sarah, Andrew, Emily and Daniel.
In accordance with his wish's cremation has taken place. Inurnment with military honors will take place at the convenience of the family at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Robert's family respectfully requests memorial donations to: .
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019