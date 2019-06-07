Services
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Full Gospel Center
1138 Rt 55
Lagrangeville, NY
Robert "Bob" Schmand


Pleasant Valley - Robert "Bob" Schmand, 73, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed peacefully surrounded by family on May 27, 2019. Born March 05, 1946 in White Plains, NY, he was the Son of Robert W. Schmand and Margarete L. Schmand. Bob served in the USMC from 1966-1968. He received a Purple Heart just short of completing his second tour in Vietnam. Bob worked for Pawling Corporation for nearly 45 years prior to retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen and sister Ingrid. Surviving; his sister Eleanor, his children; Paul "Scott", Robert, Theodore, Shaun, Kathryn, Alexandria, Gregory and Elisabeth, his grandchildren; Robert, Alexander, Victoria, Lily, Phoenix and Isla. Bob lived life by the 4 B's: Bonfires, Beer, Bocelli and Bocce.

Services will be held at The Full Gospel Center located at 1138 Rt 55, Lagrangeville, NY 12540 on June 8, 2019 from 10:00 - 12:00.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 7, 2019
