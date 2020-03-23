|
Robert Scott
Wappingers Falls - Robert W. Scott, 88, a resident of Wappingers Falls since 1970 and previously of Mahopac, died on March 20, 2020.
Born on January 1, 1932 in Kingston, Robert was the son of Everett and Eva (Schussler) Scott. On June 30, 1962 in Kingston, Robert married the love of his life, Sandra Locke who survives at home.
Robert worked at IBM in Yorktown as a Senior Technician until his retirement in 1993. He belonged to the New Hamburg Yacht Club where he enjoyed sailing the Hudson River.
As a boy, and growing to manhood, Bob was deeply connected to the ebb and flow of the Hudson River- skated it, fished it, sailed it, and helped the family of the Kingston Lighthouse keeper. Away from the River and its estuaries, Bob fly fished the brooks and hunted.
Bob worked as a technician for Rotron Mnf. and had a long distinguished career with IBM in Research and Development as a Sr. Technician. He worked with Engineers in the development of cutting edge technologies. He could make, and, or, repair anything. He was an avid adventurer, reader, and gardener. Bob loved to play piano, pool, ping-pong and salvage neighborhood trees for firewood and other products.
In addition to his wife, Robert will be missed by his children; James and his wife, Carol of Richmond, Cynthia and her husband Gary of Kingston, Charles and his wife Lydia of Poughquag and Robert and his fiancé Krista of Cold Spring; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Emily, Jaime, Tyler, Joseph, Daniel, Brian, Lila, Fred, Emilia and Maya; his brother in law, Ron Locke and his wife, Sharon; his niece and nephew, Lori Hunt and Russell Hunt; and cousins, Duane Ball and his wife Cindy and Maeva Malloy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Mid Hudson Animal Aid, 54 Simons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508.
Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020