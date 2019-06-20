Robert Sherman



LaGrangeville - Robert A. Sherman, 74, a resident of Tucson, AZ since 2010 and previously of LaGrangeville, NY died on June 17, 2019 at his home.



Born on April 23, 1945 in Yonkers, Robert was the son of Morris and Ingrid (Kugelman) Sherman. On November 8, 1975 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie, Robert married the love of his life, Joann L. Maiello, who predeceased him on January 30, 2008.



Robert was a teacher at both the middle and high schools in the Arlington School District for over 30 years. He was known to family and friends as "Mr. Gadget" for his love of science, technology, and all things computer and gadget related. In addition, his unique passion for animals is well remembered by many as he often lent them out to many happy students over the weekend (perhaps to the chagrin of many parents).



He is survived by his children, Adam of New York City, Trevor of New York City and Devin and his wife Ana Victoria of Tucson, AZ; and his grandson, Sebastian.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 12 - 3pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held at 3pm.



Memorial donations may be made to AFCEA Educational Foundation Stem Scholarship at AFCEA Educational Foundation, 4114 Legato Rd Ste 1000, Fairfax VA 22033 or NYS Math & Science Teaching Incentive Program at https://www.hesc.ny.gov/pay-for-college/financial-aid/types-of-financial-aid/nys-grants-scholarships-awards/nys-math-and-science-teaching-incentive-scholarships.html.



Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 20 to June 22, 2019