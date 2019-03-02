|
|
Robert Speed
Milton - Robert Speed, 70, of Milton, NY passed peacefully on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Vassar Brother's Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY. Rob was born January 3, 1949 to the late Stanley and Elenoar Speed. He was a respected member of the Roosevelt Fire Dept for over 20 years. Robert will be remembered fondly for his avid love of hunting and the outdoors. He was a hard working family man and his contagious smile and caring way will be greatly missed.
Rob is survived at home by his loving companion of 38 years Lorraine Taylor; daughter Rhonda Taylor; granddaughters Heather Plass and Jackie Daniels; siblings Chris Speed, Marlene Elmendorf, Caroline Kirkey and Jodi Russel, as well as several other grand children, nieces and nephews.
A memorial to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2-6pm at the Roosevelt Fire Dept, 830 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 2, 2019