Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roosevelt Fire Dept
830 Violet Ave
Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Speed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Speed


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Speed Obituary
Robert Speed

Milton - Robert Speed, 70, of Milton, NY passed peacefully on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Vassar Brother's Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY. Rob was born January 3, 1949 to the late Stanley and Elenoar Speed. He was a respected member of the Roosevelt Fire Dept for over 20 years. Robert will be remembered fondly for his avid love of hunting and the outdoors. He was a hard working family man and his contagious smile and caring way will be greatly missed.

Rob is survived at home by his loving companion of 38 years Lorraine Taylor; daughter Rhonda Taylor; granddaughters Heather Plass and Jackie Daniels; siblings Chris Speed, Marlene Elmendorf, Caroline Kirkey and Jodi Russel, as well as several other grand children, nieces and nephews.

A memorial to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2-6pm at the Roosevelt Fire Dept, 830 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now