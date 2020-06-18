Robert "Bob" Stevens Tabor



Ellenburg Depot - Robert "Bob" Stevens Tabor,86, of Ellenburg Depot, N.Y., passed away May 4, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Cape Coral, FL. Born June 27, 1933 in Liberty, N.Y., he was the son of Stevens Gilbert Tabor and Martha May Fraser. Bob proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957. He married Barbara Joan McRoberts April 23, 1961. She predeceased him November 8, 1992. Then, he shared his life with Esther Vaylou as "snowbirds" till her passing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling in his later years. He was a gentle, kind and caring man who loved his family. Surviving are his daughter Lecia and husband John Katsandris of Cape Coral, FL. Daughter Bea and her husband Scott Boyd of Dover Plains, N.Y. His grandchildren, Lakesha Simone of Wingdale, N.Y., Robi Simone of Bronx, N.Y., Sarah Katsandris of Cape Coral, FL and Rebekah Katsandris of New Rochelle N.Y.



A memorial grave side service will be held at Valley View Cemetery, Dover Plains, N.Y. on Sunday June 28, 2020 at 2 P.M. A time of sharing a meal with family and friends will be held at Oscar's Bar & Grill, 34 Old Route 22, Wingdale ,N.Y. Please R.S.V.P. Lecia at 239-229-0962 or Bea at 845-242-0640 before June 22,2020. We will be preparing to social distance with Covid-19.









