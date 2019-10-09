|
|
Robert Stratton
Hyde Park - Robert C. Stratton, 68, of Hyde Park, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 20th, 1951, in Newburgh, NY, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Allene (Conklin) Stratton. Robert married Darlene Devine on August 3, 1985 in Fishkill, NY, and she survives at home.
For over 25 years, Robert worked as a caretaker at the Holiday's summer homes in Hopewell Junction and later worked in maintenance at Catskill Mountain Housing based in Catskill, NY.
He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son and daughter in law, Corey and Maranda Stratton of Red Hook, NY, and their daughter, Abagail; his two sisters, Diane (Wayne Ashton) Stratton of Staatsburg, NY, and Alice Stratton of Hyde Park, NY; along with extended family and friends.
A brother Thomas Stratton predeceased him.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Rhinebeck on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3 - 6 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church, Hyde Park, NY. Burial will be at St. Joachim's Cemetery in Beacon, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019