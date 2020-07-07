Robert T. Suppies Sr.
STAATSBURG - Robert T. Suppies Sr., 96, a longtime resident of Rhinebeck and Staatsburg, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020 in Wake Forest, NC.
Born in Kingston on September 9, 1923, he was the son of the late Fred and Emma (George) Suppies.
Robert served in the US Navy during WWII. Upon returning home, he worked in the Laboratory for IBM in Poughkeepsie before his retirement after 37 years.
After retirement Bob spent a lot of time traveling as an active member of the Mariner/Marlin Association.
Bob celebrated his Military Service in WWII and enjoyed participating in the Rhinebeck Memorial Day Parade. He also enjoyed working each year at the Dutchess County Fair.
Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge Poughkeepsie #266, Beekman Chapter #496 and the Rhinebeck VFW.
Robert is survived by his daughter Jesse ( Steve Elliott) of Wake Forest, NC. and his daughter in law Angela Dinardo Suppies of Waterford, NY as well as grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Brendan, Sarah, Julie and Great Grandchildren, Drew, Ty, Reagan and Amelia as well as his sister Jean Landi of Poughkeepsie, NY.
He is predeceased by his son, Robert Suppies Jr. of Waterford, NY and his brother Frederick Suppies of Kingston, NY.
He was much loved by all and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home in Rhinebeck on July 17 from 11am-1pm. Masonic services will begin at 1pm.
Burial of ashes will follow in the Rhinebeck Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Robert can be made to Disabled American Veterans, ( DAV.org )
FOR THE HEALTH AND WELL BEING OF OTHERS - MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES WILL BE IN EFFECT AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CEMETERY.
