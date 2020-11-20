1/1
Robert Ulland
1923 - 2020
Robert Ulland

POUGHKEEPSIE - Robert Jacob Ulland, 97, an area resident since 1962, died on November 19, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Center. He previously lived in the Bronx.

Born in the Bronx on July 8, 1923, Robert was the son of the late Otto and Emily (DeLuca) Ulland. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII, and often shared stories with his family and friends about landing at Normandy on D-Day. Robert was a self-employed cab driver for over 20 years and then worked for Wappingers Central School District as a bus driver and custodian. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed taking walks with his friends on the grounds of East Fishkill Recreation.

On May 10, 1952 in the Bronx, he marred Elsie (Wassmuth) Ulland who predeceased him in 1996 after 44 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Barbara Brannen and her husband Steve of Stanfordville, Paul Ulland and his wife Michelle of Hopewell Junction, Louise Clark and her husband Patrick of Wappingers Falls, and Elizabeth Ulland-Walker of Stanfordville; his daughter-in-law, Mary Ulland of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Paul Michael, Justin, Cory, Kourtney, Matthew, Justin, Sean, Siobhan, Christopher, and Thomas "TJ"; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was also predeceased by his son, Robert Ulland; his grandson, Jeffrey Ulland; his granddaughter, Allison Brannen; and his 6 brothers.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 am - 1pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1pm followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery with military honors. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the American Heart Association. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
