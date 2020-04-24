|
Robert "Jack" Varian
Poughkeepsie - Robert Varian ( known to all as Jack; ) of Poughkeepsie New York passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born to Martin and Helen Varian on August, 1, 1927 in Yonkers, N.Y. Jack Varian lived a substantial and well-loved life. One of seven children, his early years were marked by athletic accomplishments including a swim across the Hudson River, and enough baseball practice to earn him a spot on the N.Y. Giants Farm Team.
In 1944, at the age of 17, Jack joined the Navy to help support the war effort and his brothers who were also enlisted at that time. He was married to his wife, Geraldine Layman Varian, in July, 1963. Jack and Gerry moved to the Hudson Valley in 1974, where Jack maintained a busy work and volunteer life, and where they established life-long roots. Their daughter Frances was born in May 1976.
Because it was his nature to be concerned for the well-being of all those around him, Jack transitioned into a career of providing safety and security for many notable Hudson Valley institutions including St. Francis Hospital and Vassar College. Jack worked hard, took these roles seriously, and never forfeited an opportunity to brighten someone's day, even amidst the most challenging of situations.
He was a long-time parishioner, and volunteer for St. Peter's Church in Hyde Park. Although he could be a man of few words, he was known to describe himself as a "proud, lifelong union man." and he proved himself to be an excellent co-worker and teammate time and time again. He was a devoted fan of the NY Giants, NY Rangers, and NY Mets; his favorite saying about all three was: "Wait 'til next year."
Jack Varian was a family man, who loved his wife and his daughter very much; he was a good and loyal friend who brought a smile to the face of everyone around him. He was profoundly and deeply kind and was a caring and loyal friend. His effortless charm, and twinkling blue eyes will be long remembered. He is survived by his wife Geraldine Layman Varian, of Rhinebeck, and daughter Frances, of Monte Rio, California. Jack is remembered by many friends near and far. A memorial service will be planned when friends and family are able to gather again.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020