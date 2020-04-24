Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Varian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Jack" Varian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Jack" Varian Obituary
Robert "Jack" Varian

Poughkeepsie - Robert Varian ( known to all as Jack; ) of Poughkeepsie New York passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born to Martin and Helen Varian on August, 1, 1927 in Yonkers, N.Y. Jack Varian lived a substantial and well-loved life. One of seven children, his early years were marked by athletic accomplishments including a swim across the Hudson River, and enough baseball practice to earn him a spot on the N.Y. Giants Farm Team.

In 1944, at the age of 17, Jack joined the Navy to help support the war effort and his brothers who were also enlisted at that time. He was married to his wife, Geraldine Layman Varian, in July, 1963. Jack and Gerry moved to the Hudson Valley in 1974, where Jack maintained a busy work and volunteer life, and where they established life-long roots. Their daughter Frances was born in May 1976.

Because it was his nature to be concerned for the well-being of all those around him, Jack transitioned into a career of providing safety and security for many notable Hudson Valley institutions including St. Francis Hospital and Vassar College. Jack worked hard, took these roles seriously, and never forfeited an opportunity to brighten someone's day, even amidst the most challenging of situations.

He was a long-time parishioner, and volunteer for St. Peter's Church in Hyde Park. Although he could be a man of few words, he was known to describe himself as a "proud, lifelong union man." and he proved himself to be an excellent co-worker and teammate time and time again. He was a devoted fan of the NY Giants, NY Rangers, and NY Mets; his favorite saying about all three was: "Wait 'til next year."

Jack Varian was a family man, who loved his wife and his daughter very much; he was a good and loyal friend who brought a smile to the face of everyone around him. He was profoundly and deeply kind and was a caring and loyal friend. His effortless charm, and twinkling blue eyes will be long remembered. He is survived by his wife Geraldine Layman Varian, of Rhinebeck, and daughter Frances, of Monte Rio, California. Jack is remembered by many friends near and far. A memorial service will be planned when friends and family are able to gather again.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -