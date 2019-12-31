|
|
Robert Vernon (Bobby) Andrews Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Robert Vernon (Bobby) Andrews Jr., 71, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on December 27, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Robert was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Robert V. Andrews Sr and Betty J. Andrews on October 23, 1948. He was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1967. He has been operating heavy equipment since he could walk; but he was a Heavy Equipment operator for Metzger Construction for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing in the dirt, running any piece of heavy equipment, as long as there was heat and/or air conditioning. He enjoyed and took pride in mowing his grass and neighborhood friends as well. He also enjoyed driving around to the homes of various friends to pop in for a surprise visit. In his younger years he was an avid bowler, and an excellent marksman with his bow and arrow at the Ti Yogi Bowmen.
Robert is survived by his daughter Pam Andrews of Tucson, AZ (Brian), granddaughter Ryleigh, his son Robert J. Andrews (Ashley) of Poughkeepsie, NY, his sister Barbara Andrews of New Smyrna, Fl, his sister Debra Mullet of Sarasota, FL, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Andrews, his mother Betty J. Andrews, and his father Robert V. Andrews Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1pm to 4pm Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020