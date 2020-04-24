|
|
Robert W. Boscher
Wappingers Falls - Robert W. Boscher died unexpectedly on April 21, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie.
Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 2, 1934 to Harry W. and Priscilla A. Seabury Boscher. He met his wife, Mary A. Pristash at University of Illinois and married on February 1, 1958 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Evanston, Illinois.
Bob attended Brooklyn Technical High School and the University of Illinois. He received a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering in 1959 and an MBA in 1961. He completed his doctoral coursework at NYU (ABD). Bob served as a tactical instructor in the U.S. Air Force at Samson AFB, NY and Chanute AFB, Illinois.
Following graduation from Illinois, Bob was employed by IBM, retiring as a Senior Engineer in 1990. Prior to his retirement, he spent a year as a Visiting Dean in the Grainger College of Engineering at his alma mater. He was subsequently employed as a counselor by the Small Business Development Center and as an Adjunct Lecturer at Dutchess Community College and Marist College.
An active member of Zion Episcopal Church, Wappingers Falls, he served as a member of the Vestry and was a Junior and Senior Warden. He was a Sunday School teacher and chaired several planning and fund raising committees, including the Columbarium Committee. He was a volunteer counselor with SCORE and was Chapter Chair and District Manager. Bob was also a volunteer instructor with AARP's Driver Safety Program. He was a longstanding member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and President's Council, Theta Delta Chi, Poughkeepsie Lodge of Masons, IBM Quarter Century Club and the Institute of Industrial Engineers. Previous associations include AARP Tax-Aide, Army "A" Club, Association of Systems Management, Institute of Operations Research, Lacrosse Foundation, Literacy Volunteers, St. Simeon Board of Directors, Scottish Rite and the Shriners.
He loved to travel, visiting 30 countries and 50 states. He was an avid West Point football fan with season's tickets for 35 years. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary, daughters Catherine (Michael Murphy), Carol, son Kenneth and granddaughter Caitlyn Murphy. He is predeceased by his grandson Patrick Murphy.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Episcopal Church 12 Saterlee Place, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020