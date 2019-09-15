|
Robert Wallace Boles
Sarasota, FL - Robert Wallace Boles, 72, passed away August 20, 2019 at Doctors Hospital, Sarasota, FL, with his loving sister by his side. Born on March 22, 1947 in Poughkeepsie, NY, to the late John G. Boles JR. and Elizabeth H. Boles, Bob is predeceased by his brother, John G. Boles III, and cousin Sally Jane DeRosa. He is survived by his adored daughters Rebecca Sykes, Amy Madden, son-in-law Sean Madden, sister Alice Jane Bruns, brother-in-law Jack Bruns, grandson Mason Madden, nephews John G. Boles IV, Stephen E. Boles, and cousins Wallace Herman (Paige), Taimi Passaro, Judith Vaszil and Richard DeRosa.
Bob attended Poughkeepsie High School, then joined the Navy on March 9, 1965. He was a Seabee, which included a tour of duty in Danang, Vietnam. Bob was a proud veteran and patriot all of his life.
For a number of years, Bob worked at the Dutchess County Sherriff's Office Corrections Division. He moved to Las Vegas, NV, where he was employed in security work. He later returned to Poughkeepsie, NY, and was employed by the Poughkeepsie Plaza Shopping Center. Upon retirement in 2008, Bob moved to Parrish, FL, where his sister and brother-in-law resided.
Bob was a Life Member of Croft Corners Fire Company, INC., Engine Company 5, a regular at the Pirate Canoe Club, Poughkeepsie, NY, and the VFW 9226 in Ellenton, FL. He was a sports enthusiast, especially NASCAR and the NY Yankees. Bob was sentimental, kind, thoughtful, had a good sense of humor, but uppermost was the love of his family.
Bob never gave up hope, and now we have comfort that he's at peace. Special thanks to friends, Jack Farmer, Carl Davidson, John Richardson, Rich Sumski, Terry Dunagan, Rich Berger and others for their support and prayers during Bob's long illness.
Interment will be at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum on September 28, 2019, with a Military Service and Honors at 11:00AM. A celebration of Bob's life will follow at Croft Corners Fire Co., 7 Spackenkill Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY, beginning at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to Croft Corners Fire Co., 7 Spackenkill Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019