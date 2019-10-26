|
|
Robert Webster Williamson
Milan - Robert Webster Williamson, 76, a resident of Key Largo, FL and Milan, NY, passed away on October 22, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie NY, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Springfield, IL on December 10, 1942, Robert was the son of the late Robert Warnock and Catherine (Jackson) Williamson. He graduated from Palatine High School, Northwestern University, Northwestern University Law School, Thunderbird School of Global Management, and the Harvard Business School AMP Program.
Robert is survived by wife of over 35 years, Eleanor Brushwood Williamson; his three children, Robert Todd Williamson, Dr. Elizabeth Williamson Dann (Luke), and Thomas Warren Williamson; his three grandchildren Gretchen, Courtney, and Carley Dann, and his brother Binney Williamson (Diane) and their children Taylor and Kendall.
During his career, Bob worked for Continental Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch. At Merrill for over 20 years both domestically and internationally, he served as the President of Merrill Lynch International Bank, Chairman of Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific, Chief Credit Officer of Merrill Lynch and Co. and Senior Vice President of Merrill Lynch and Co.
Bob was active in many volunteer organizations serving as Treasurer and then President of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Northwestern. He served on the Board of Hudsonia, the Board of the Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, and was President of the Red Hook Golf Club. He was also a member of the Edgewood Club of Tivoli, Ocean Reef Club, the Anglers Club of Key Largo, the Racquet Club at Ocean Reef, and the Ocean Reef Yacht Club.
In a retirement of almost 22 years, Bob, with Eleanor, enjoyed being with family, golf, boating, photography, and much worldwide travel, most recently a trip to France and the Baltic countries. Bob's current passion was for bridge which he enjoyed at Ocean Reef Club and the Edgewood Club.
There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at the Rhinebeck Reformed Church on November 1, 2019 at 1 PM, 6368 Mill St., Rhinebeck, NY. Burial will take place in Savannah, GA at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Robert can be made to the Rhinebeck Reformed Church or the Protestant Congregation of Ocean Reef.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019