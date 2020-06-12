Dr. Robert Zickel
MILLBROOK -
Dr. Robert Erwin Zickel, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie on June 9, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Robert was born on February 19, 1930 in Newark, New Jersey to Abraham and Bessie Zickel. He graduated Montclair High School in 1948 and then continued on to Cornell University, graduating in 1952 with a degree in zoology. A passionate musician, he wrote and performed original musicals for the Octagon Club as well as participated in the ROTC.
A veteran of the Korean War, he was deployed in 1953 as an officer with the 515th Ordnance Company. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant before being deactivated in 1954 and continued to serve in the Army Reserves until his Honorable Discharge in 1957.
Following his military service, Robert was admitted to Cornell Medical College where he received a Doctor of Medicine in 1958. He then completed an Internship and Residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City.
Although Robert was an attending surgeon at several New York hospitals, his association with St. Luke's ran the longest and deepest. It was there that he met his wife of 53 years, Marjorie Gibble. During his practice, he designed and patented the Zickel Supracondylar Femoral Nail, a device that became a breakthrough in the treatment of fractures of the femur. He was a member of various medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Orthopaedic Association. He left St. Luke's in 1989 as the Director of the Orthopaedic Department.
It was also in these years that he volunteered at the Columbia University Health Service. For over 15 years, he enjoyed spending his autumns with the Columbia Lions as the football team doctor.
After leaving St. Luke's, he consulted at Riverfront Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. In 1995, he was named Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY, where his contributions were instrumental in regaining the teaching program's accreditation. He retired in 2001.
The Zickels first came to Dutchess County in 1968 and made it their full time residence nearly 20 years ago. Robert was an avid golfer and loved spending time on the course at the Millbrook Golf and Tennis Club. He is survived by his wife, sons and grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.
Robert Zickel is interred at the Nine Partners Cemetery in Millbrook. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Doctors Without Borders.
https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.