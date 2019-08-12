|
Roberta Mansfield
Washington - Roberta Mansfield, 93, a 60 year local resident, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 peacefully at her home.
Born, June 16, 1926, Lisclone, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Robert Speares and Sarah Browne Speares. On November 6, 1952, Dublin, Ireland, she married William Mansfield, who died in 2005.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who made friends wherever she went. She was employed by the Arlington School District as a food service worker for 20 years. Roberta was a social butterfly who loved her Irish heritage. She was a member of the Kevin Barry Irish Club, enjoyed Irish events such as ceili dances along with her dear friends, Bridget Higgins and Nora Tomas.She was active with Millbrook Senior Citizens and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels as well as The Barn Thrift Shop. She was a 60 year member of the Verbank United Methodist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Harris and his wife, Linda, of Melbourne, Australia; Robert Mansfield and his wife, Annette, of Dover Plains, NY and Peter Mansfield of Pittsfield, MA; a daughter, Alison Christenson and her husband, Mark, of LaGrangeville, NY; a brother, Thomas Speares of Harlingen, TX and two sisters, Sarah Cheka of Millbrook, NY and Ellen Coddington of Ligonier, PA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kyra Tarquinio, Eleanor Harris, Patrick Harris, Hannah Hill and five great grandchildren, Ottavio Tarquinio, Stella James Tarquinio, Finn Harris, Charlie Harris and Stella Rose Hill.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four sisters, Elizabeth, Mary Ann, Ruth and Margaret and two brothers, William and James.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 11 am August 17, 2019 at the Verbank United Methodist Church, 8 North Clove Rd., Verbank, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to: here2help, www.here2help.ie and The Barn Thrift Shop, checks made payable to "The Barn", PO Box 245, Salt Point, NY 12578. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 12, 2019