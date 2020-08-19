1/
Rocco "Rocky" Garbellano Jr.
1928 - 2020
Rocco "Rocky" Garbellano, Jr.

Beacon - Rocco Louis Garbellano, Jr., 92, a resident of Beacon for over 70 years, died on August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Ossining on April 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Rocco and Margaret Garbellano. He proudly served in the US Army from 1951-1953. Rocky was a local entrepreneur who owned several businesses over the years, including Rocky's Deli, Lady Gray Dress Shoppe, and Rocky Fence Company. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

On May 15, 1949 in Verplanck, Rocky married Grace (Letteri) Garbellano. His wife of 71 years survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Rocco and Debbie Garbellano of Poughkeepsie and Tina and Michael Pomarico of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Michael Vincent and Ginny Pomarico, Vincent Rocco Garbellano, Dominick Savino and Elissa Garbellano, Danielle Grace Pomarico, and Christopher Michael Garbellano; his great-grandchildren, Michael Vincent Pomarico Jr. and Dominick Savino Garbellano II; and many nieces and nephews.

Private entombment will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Please visit Rocky's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfunerahome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
