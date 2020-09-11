Rocco Guida
Fishkill - Rocco Guida, of Fishkill and formerly of Yonkers, New York passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 64. After several months of declining health, Rocco died peacefully in his sleep with his beloved wife Paula by his side.
Rocco was born in Valle Dell'Angelo, Italy on October 20, 1955, to his father Francesco Guida and mother Filomena Guida. The oldest of three sons, Rocco loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He ran many successful businesses: at first, Guida's Ristorante with his two brothers; and most recently, Avanti's Restaurant with his sister-in-law, Angela.
He was a caring father and PeePaw, who loved his family with every bit of his heart. Rocco is survived by his wife, Paula Guida; his children, Melissa Guida-Richards and Rocco Guida Jr.; his grandchildren, Carlito Richards and Killian Richards; his parents; his brothers, Luigi Guida and Carmelo Guida; his son-in-law, Charles Richards II; and his mother-in-law, Maria Correia; as well as many other loving relatives & friends.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 14 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. All are welcome to attend - Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required, and capacity may be limited.
For online tributes, you can visit Rocco's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
