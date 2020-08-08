Rodney Knawl Douglas12/09/1922 - 07/28/2020Actor/Director, Educator, Poet, and Playwright passed on 07/28/2020Dr. Douglas is survived by his wife Olive, 3 of his 11 siblings, sisters: Auldith, and Blanche and brother Walter whose wife is Yvonne. He was preceded in death by 8 of his siblings, sisters: Mary and Dorcus, brothers: Javan, Rupert, Calvin, Benson, John, and David. With his first wife, Evelyn, he has 3 children; daughter Rodlyn, who preceded him in death (2010); son, Lynrod whose wife is Millicent; and daughter, Jennifer whose husband is Ronald. With his second wife, Olive, he has a son, Kevin whose wife is Valerie, an adopted daughter, Caia, and 3 stepdaughters: Cynthia whose husband is John, Ann, Auslyn, and 1 stepson: Steve whose wife is Gwen. He has 17 Grandchildren: Ian, Lynrod Jr., Jamel, Lamar, Shari, Tamara (deceased 2008), Milena, Natasha, Ronald Jr., Nadiya, John Jr., Yanikk, Lenecia, Samiyah, Sebastien, Savannah and Avery: 21 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great grandchildren. The Douglas family, although very large, is extremely close. Dr. Douglas also leaves behind numerous loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members who primarily reside in America, Canada, England, Grenada, and Trinidad.Condolences to: