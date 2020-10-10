Roger A. Gregoire
Millerton - Roger A. Gregoire, 74, a forty five year resident of Millerton, NY died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with his family at his bedside. Mr. Gregoire retired as a maintenance supervisor from Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY a career that spanned over 33 years.
Born November 7, 1945 in Waterbury, CT he was the son of the late Antonio and Verla (Austin) Gregoire. Following school, he served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged following his last tour of duty. On October 17, 1971 at St. Patrick's Church in Millerton, he married Margaret Ann Cooke. Mrs. Gregoire survives at home.
Mr. Gregoire was a life member and past captain of the Millerton Fire Company and was a life member of the American Legion Millerton Post No. 178. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed bowling for many years. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors caring for his lawn and fixing anything that needed repair at his home and for his neighbors. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
In addition to his wife Margaret, he is survived by his daughter, Dawn Herpfer of Hillsdale, NY; his grandson, Hayden Herpfer of Hillsdale; two sisters, Claudette Chamberlin of Amenia, NY and Elaine Rivard of Florida. He was also predeceased by his brother, Ronald Gregoire of Sharon, CT.
Calling hours will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12-2pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A funeral service will be held at 2pm at the funeral home. Rev. Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Millerton with Naval Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com