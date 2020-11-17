1/1
Rohan Brown
1983 - 2020
Rohan Brown

Rohan Brown passed away in 2008. He was born January 28, 1983 to two loving parents in St. Catherine Jamaica. He came to the states in the year of 1992 with his loving mother, Grace Skinner and grandparents, Mr. Jonathan and Rebecca Skinner.

He attended Poughkeepsie High School, where he played football and soccer. Thereafter he attended Dutchess Community College and was just starting his second year at Albany College.

He was employed at Cardinal Hayes Home for Children. He was known by his infectious smile that brightened up a room whenever he walked in. He knew how to make anyone laugh. He was a peacemaker and loved everyone.

He is survived by his parents, Grace and Hugh (Skinner) Morant; brother, Andre Morant; 2 aunts, Sonia and Joyce; many cousins all of England U.K. and many teachers and friends. He was predeceased by grandparents, Jonathan and Rebecca Skinner. He will truly be missed.

Mr. Brown will have a Gathering 10-11 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-452-2894 or 452-6143.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
