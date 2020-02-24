|
|
Roland Dupont
Red Hook - Roland (Ron) T. Dupont, 86, of Red Hook, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston, NY.
Born on February 9, 1934 in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Theodore J. and Irene (Danis) Dupont. Ron married Jean F. Parana on Sept. 29, 1956 in Warren, Ohio. Jean predeceased him on November 13, 2011.
Ron graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, MA. He entered the US Air Force in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1956.
After his military assignment, Ron accepted a position as a Field Representative for the Burroughs Corp. He attended Youngstown University then became the DP Manager at the Union Savings Bank and Trust Company in Warren, OH. Upon graduation he accepted a new position at the IBM Corporation. His career included assignments in marketing, development, management, and special projects in Europe. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Ron officially retired from IBM in August of 1992 and was immediately re-hired for a position as one of the Briefing Center Managers at the large system complex in Poughkeepsie, NY which he held for several years.
Ron was a communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook, NY. He was a very active volunteer and served as the Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee until 1999. He was Committee Chairman of the local BSA Troop 42 in the early 1980's. He was the President of the Red Hook Businessman's Association in 1985 and was one of the original charter committee members of the Red Hook Water District #1. Ron also volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Center in Ulster County.
Throughout his life Ron enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, running, skiing, NASCAR, and piloting small aircraft. Ron gave the gift of life as a consistent and longtime blood donor.
Ron is survived by his loving family, including his children Cindy Ogden of Newtown, PA, Judy (Daniel) Kearney of Ulster Park, NY, Ronald T. (Karen) Dupont of Garner, NC, and Robert J. (Donna) Dupont of Red Hook, NY; his sister, Irene Brodeur of Tiverton, RI; his grandchildren, Dylan and Rylee Ogden, Griffin (Rebecca) Kearney and Reece Kearney, and Ryan and Gianna Dupont; along with numerous extended family, colleagues, and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook on Sunday March 1st, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will be private at St. Sylvia's Cemetery, Tivoli.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to St. Christopher's Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020