|
|
Roland E. Ormsby
Wappingers Falls - Roland E. Ormsby, 88, of Cindy Lane, Wappingers Falls, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his family.
He was born in Peru, October 29, 1931, the son of Howard and Jenny (Taylor) Ormsby. Roland grew up in Peasleeville and graduated from Peru High School in 1949.
Following graduation Roland enlisted in the United States Navy and served proudly until his honorable discharge in 1954. He married the former Dorothy Ann Turner, January 20, 1951.
Roland worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie NY for 35 years, prior to retiring in 1987.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Genealogy Club, and the IBM Retirement Club, which he served as president in the 1990's. He enjoyed camping, skiing, and tinkering with all items trying to figure how they worked. He also enjoyed finding freight and dispatching the trucks for his son's trucking company.
Left to cherish the memory of Roland are, his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy Ann Ormsby of Wappingers Falls; his children, Karen Rodriquez, Brian Ormsby, Sharon (Deborah O'Connell) Ormsby, and Laura (Todd) Kolvenbach; grandchildren, Greggory R. Bennett, Jennann Rodriquez, Jessica L. Ormsby, John A. Ormsby, Hailey P. (Julie) Fabia, Madison A. (Sean) Fogarty, Nicole K. Kolvenbach, and Toddy A. Kolvenbach, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Brayden and McKenna Fogarty, and Estella Kolvenbach; one brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Robin Ormsby of Schuyler Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl L. Ormsby Timbs; grandchildren, Bradley C. Fabia, Joshua Rodriguez, James Rodriguez, and Taylor W. Timbs; and siblings, Charlotte Seymour, Robert Ormsby, Wylla Francis, and Glen Ormsby.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm in the Hamilton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Peggi J. Eller, Pastor of the Peru Community Church, officiating. Military honors will follow the funeral service. Committal prayers and burial will be held in the spring in the Schuyler Falls Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research in memory of his daughter, Cheryl Lynn.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Roland Ormsby please visit
www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020