Roland Gerrard
Pleasant Valley, NY - Roland Gerrard passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the loving husband of June and father of son David (Julie), and daughters Gayle (Sid) and Lisa (Devin).
He was a beloved Poppa to Rachael, Noelle and Robyn. and a wonderful example of the way the Lord wanted us to live. He was our rock and will be deeply missed! Friends are invited to join the family and pay their condolences on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A mass of Christian burial will be held at The Church of St. Martin de Porres, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019