Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Roland J. Lakin

Roland J. Lakin Obituary
Roland J. Lakin

Pawling - Roland J. "Porky" Lakin, 77, a longtime resident of Pawling, NY, recently of Dover Plains, NY passes away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Dover Plains. Mr. Lakin worked in the Maintenance Department at Trinity Pawling School for 50 years.

Born on March 11, 1942 in West Stewartstown, NH, he was the son of the late Joseph Piper and Ida Mae (Rabtoy) Lakin. Mr. Lakin was predeceased by his longtime companion, Rita Soonak.

He is survived by his two sons, Shawn Lakin of Desoto, MO and Steven Lakin of Dover Plains, NY. He is also survived by a brother, Jed Lakin of VT and a sister, Hazel Speece of TX.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Zora Ficarra-Cheatham officiating. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
