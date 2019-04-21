Resources
Roland Plain Sr.

Dear Dad,

Happy Easter. As flowers bloom and trees bud we are getting ready to celebrate Easter. Our 22nd one without you. It always reminds us of past Easters when you were with us and of all the traditions and memories we had as kids. They are so wonderful and precious and still so vivid. Shopping for an Easter outfit, egg hunts, chocolate bunnies, Easter baskets, and going to church. You and mama made them so wonderful and special. We always came home after church to a traditional ham dinner. We love all these memories. Holidays were always so special.

Thank you Dad for doing this for us. We celebrate you Dad, in life and in death. We love you and miss you. Until we all meet again.

Shine bright Great Man

Your Wife, Children, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren

p.s.- Here's a hug and kiss for you and all our loved ones with you
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
