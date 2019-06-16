|
|
Roland Plain Sr.
Dad,
As we celebrate Father's Day, we are very sad you are not here with us but we also celebrate having had you as a Father. How very lucky we were to have had you as our Dad. You were and always will be our best friend. How your boys miss the early morning coffee conversations and the wonderful fishing trips you all had together. Family card games, antiquing, auctions, hunting & fishing are just a few of the ways we spent time together. Your girls also miss the morning coffee conversations. You were always so wise. We all knew if we had a problem and we talked to you it would never seem as big or as bad. You were such a wonderful listener, friend, and most of all the best Father ever. We were so, so lucky to have had you. We love and miss you so much.
Shine bright Great Man
Love,
Your Wife, Children, Grandchildren &
Great Grandchildren
p.s.- Here's a hug and kiss for you and all our loved ones with you
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019