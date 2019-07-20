Resources
22nd Anniversary of his death.

Greif, after the initial shock of loss, comes on in waves. When you're driving alone in your car, while you're doing the dishes, while you're getting ready for work....and all of a sudden it hits you - how so very much you miss someone, and your breathe catches, and your tears flow, and the sadness is so great that it's physically painful. We love and miss you so much Dad. We always will.

Shine bright Great Man

Love,

Your Wife, Children, Grandchildren &

Great Grandchildren

p.s.- Here's a hug and kiss for you and all our loved ones with you

p.p.s. Tell Sandy Happy Birthday and We love her.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 20, 2019
