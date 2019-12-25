|
|
Roland Plain Sr.
On His 23rd Christmas in Heaven
Wishing you a Merry Christmas in Heaven. We are remembering all the Christmases we had together with you and Mama. Until we meet again we will hold you in our hearts and Mama in our arms. We love you through the starts, past the moon and into Heaven.
Shine bright great man.
Love,
Your Wife, Children, Grandchildren &
Great Grandchildren
p.s.- Here's a hug and kiss for you and all our loved ones
with you
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 25, 2019