|
|
Rolando L. Santovenia
Beacon - Rolando L. Santovenia, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on October 21, 2019 at home. He was 93 years old.
Rolando was born in Havana, Cuba on August 10, 1926 the son of the late Bartolomeo Santovenia and Rosa Estrada Quintana. On November 7, 1960 in Cuba he married the former Marcia Gorrin. His beloved wife predeceased Rolando on December 22, 2018. Rolando graduated with a law degree from the University of Havana and practiced law in Havana until he came to America as a refugee with his family. They settled in Beacon and began a new life. Rolando is well known as the Spanish teacher at Beacon High School. He retired after over 30 years of teaching. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church. He was also a member of the Hispanic Society and Comite Mi Gente.
Rolando is survived by his sons, Rick Santovenia, Ralph Santovenia and his wife, Effie and Rei Santovenia and his wife, Erica; his grandson, Donovan Ellis; his brother, Rodolfo Santovenia in Cuba; and his extended family in Florida.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Rolando may be made to .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019