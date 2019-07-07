Roman A. (Ray) Bobak



Pleasant Valley - Roman A. (Ray) Bobak, 63, of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22nd, at Vassar Brother's Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Ray is survived by his son, Kristopher; his mother, Dominika Overton, of Walnut Creek, CA; his sister, Elizabeth Wright, his brother-in-law, Michael Wright, and his nephew, Roman, all of Moraga, CA; his nephew, David Wright, of Poughkeepsie, NY; and his niece, Jessica Tietboehl, of Fort Pierce, FL.



Ray was born on July 30th, 1955 in Venezuela. He graduated from Narrowsburg High School, in New York, attended SUNY Oswego, and graduated from SUNY Delhi. He worked summers as an apprentice electrician.



Ray joined IBM in 1979 and was a Senior Programmer working on MVS through z/OS. He was about to celebrate his 40th anniversary with IBM in July.



Ray was the sysop for the PC-Rain Node2 BBS from 1988-2000.



Ray shared his love of physics, astronomy, photography, electronics, and mechanical puzzles with his son and nephews. He provided many thoughtful, often humorous, answers on the Quora question-and-answer website. He enjoyed outdoor activities, pyrotechnics, ice hockey, off-roading, and nature. Ray excelled at building things by hand, including models, furniture, toys, and home improvements. He volunteered in building many interactive exhibits for the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum. Ray would gather discarded bicycles on trash cleanup days, repair them, and donate them to charities.



Ray enjoyed good food and wine and he was an accomplished cook.



Ray had a unique sense of humor, which was sometimes coupled with sarcasm or pranks. He cared deeply about people and was generous with his time, giving wholeheartedly to individuals and to causes he supported.



Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1-4 PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 2 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie NY 12603. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of Ray's favorite charities: ACLU, Mid-Hudson Children's Museum, or SUNY Delhi. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019