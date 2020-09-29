Ronald A. McDowell



Ronald A. McDowell 77, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 in Bradenton FL. Formally a resident of Millbrook, NY Ronald was born at Vassar Brothers Hospital on December 2,1942 to the late Antoinette P. McDowell and Robert J. McDowell. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and Dutchess Community College, Ron later worked as a salesman for Ira D. Conklin & Sons for many years until retirement. He was one of five siblings, Richard McDowell, Robert McDowell, Joseph McDowell (all deceased) and David McDowell of Walden, NY. Ron was predeceased by his first wife Marilyn J. McDowell (2/8/1944-3/7/2016) and is survived by his son Steven R. McDowell and wife Leanne McDowell of San Diego, CA; his daughter Meaghan E. Williamson of Millbrook, NY; and his wife Susan McDowell who resides in Bradenton, FL. Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren Aidan and Evan McDowell;Hunter Williamson; and his step grandchildren Shea, Logan and Connor Moriarty. Ron was most well known for his amazing sauce that he would make every Sunday. He also loved antique cars and old movies and always gave everyone a good laugh. He is survived by beloved family as well as many loving friends that will always remember him. Cremation services are in place at this time.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic memorial services will take place at a later date.









