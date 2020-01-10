|
Ronald Allen Hollister, Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Ronald Allen Hollister, Jr., 52, of Poughkeepsie, died on Wednesday, January 8, in Poughkeepsie.
Born on April 21, 1967, in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late Ronald A. Hollister, Sr., and Florence Davis Hollister. Florence survives at home.
At the time of his passing, Ronald was employed by the IBEW, Local #363 as an electrician.
He is survived by his partner of five years, Justi A. Marvin, son, Tanner B. Hollister; daughter, Dominique L. Hollister, his mother, Florence Sherman and her husband Eric Sherman, sister, Dora Visbeck and her husband Anthony, sister, Angela Hollister, his brother and sister-in-law, John D. and Gloria Hollister, several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father, Ronald A. Hollister, Sr.
Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte 9., Hyde Park. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Arlene Dawber, officiating. Cremation will take place on Monday at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020